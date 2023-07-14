Arson charges filed against woman who allegedly launched fireworks at neighbor's house

Jul. 13—LARKSVILLE — Larksville police charged a woman with felony arson related offenses on allegations she intentionally directed lit fireworks at a neighbor's house on July 5.

Mollie Redmond, 49, of Carver Street, was arraigned Wednesday night by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo in Plains Township on charges of arson endangering property, risking a catastrophe, failure to control or report fire, four counts of reckless endangerment and violating Larksville Borough's ordinance of discharging consumer fireworks within 150 feet of a building or vehicle. Redmond was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A homeowner on Carver Street told police her surveillance system notified her of motion outside her residence and watched her neighbor, Redmond, igniting fireworks directed at her home.

While watching the live camera feed, a firework landed on the roof and she heard Redmond yell to her daughter, "Oh my God, it's on fire, get in the house," as Redmond and her daughter ran into their own home, the complaint says.

The homeowner ran outside and used a garden hose to spray the roof of her house.

Police in the complaint say the homeowner had gone to court with Redmond earlier on July 5 and believes the fireworks ignited toward her house were in retaliation.

Firefighters in Larksville responded to the house to confirm the fire had been extinguished.

When police spoke with Redmond, she yelled her neighbor has a metal roof.

