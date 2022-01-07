Arson defendant seeks dismissal, cites lack of speedy prosecution

Jan. 7—A man accused of an Oct. 2019 fire that destroyed a building at 18th Street and Wabash Avenue is seeking to have his case dismissed, arguing the state failed to prosecute in a timely fashion.

Defense attorney Matthew Daley said Thursday he is filing a discharge request under Criminal Rule 4 arguing the state is out of time to prosecute Franklin Boger, 31, in the fire at the former home of Meg's Beach Comber, Duggan's Conversation Bar and other establishments over the years.

Boger was charged in February 2020 with six counts of arson and one count of insurance fraud in connection with the fire that saw four people evacuate the building, two by jumping from a second-floor window. The building had commercial space on the ground floor and residential space on the second floor.

The case had been set for trial on at least three previous dates, the last being Dec. 13, 2021, but was continued at the request of the state. Boger was released from the Vigo County Jail in May 2021 after serving more than 15 months in jail awaiting trial.

Judge Michael Lewis set a March 1 hearing on the dismissal request, giving the prosecution time to respond to the request.

A probable cause affidavit filed in Boger's case indicates he had an apartment at 1801 Wabash and bought renter's insurance two days before the fire and removed boxes of personal belongings before the fire.

He later submitted a claim for property loss caused by the fire, receiving $20,000.

