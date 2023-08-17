Arson destroyed vacant Northeast El Paso restaurant, investigators say

Arson investigators determined that a fire was intentionally set when huge flames engulfed a vacant restaurant building earlier this month in the Northeast, an El Paso Fire Department spokesman said.

The large fire occurred on the afternoon of Aug. 1 at the vacant A-frame building, which was formerly the House of Taste pizza restaurant across the street from the Sunrise Village shopping center on Tetons Drive near Dyer Street.

Investigators with the Fire Marshal's Office deemed that the fire was intentional and an arson, EPFD spokesman Enrique Dueñas-Aguilar said this week. There have been no arrests and an investigation continues.

El Paso firefighters battle an arson fire on Aug. 1 at a vacant former House of Taste restaurant on Tetons Drive next to Sunrise Village shopping center in Northeast El Paso.

The triangle-shaped vacant building had several broken windows and vagrants were visible in the area in the weeks before the fire.

A newer House of Taste restaurant is located about 2 miles away from the original at 9402 Stonewall Road off Diana Drive in front of Western Technical College's Northeast campus.

Anyone with information on unsolved arsons or any other criminal activity may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or online at cselpaso.org.

El Paso firefighters extinguish an arson fire that gutted the vacant A-frame building, which was formerly the House of Taste restaurant, on Tetons Drive in Northeast El Paso.

