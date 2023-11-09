Arson investigation underway after 'heartbreaking' horses death at Tioga Downs

A fire that caused the death of racehorses at Tioga Downs Casino complex early Thursday is being investigated as arson.

New York State Police said a person has been taken into custody in relation to the fire, and the investigation is ongoing.

Crews responded to the fire at the Nichols complex barn around 7 a.m. Nichols and Waverly-Barton fire departments were among those that helped knock down the fire within the hour.

While authorities have not disclosed the number of horses impacted, they said the blaze "resulted in the death of numerous racehorses."

More: Vestal's most famous Norway spruce starts journey to Rockefeller Center for Christmas

Tioga Downs fire, horses loss 'heartbreaking'

Jason Settlemoir, general manager of Meadowlands Racetrack, called the news of the barn fire at Tioga Downs "heartbreaking."

Settlemoir said the horses at the track are owned by other people but are trained at the Tioga Downs racetrack during the winter months.

New York State Police said the investigation is ongoing and further information will be released pending its results.

This article originally appeared on The Leader: Tioga Downs fire: Arson caused death of 'numerous' horses