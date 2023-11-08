Arson investigation in York County underway after vehicle fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– An arson investigation is underway after police say a vehicle fire broke out Monday night.

Hanover Borough Police along with Hanover Area Fire and Rescue responded to a reported fire along the 600 block of Broadway just before 10:30 p.m., police wrote in a news release.

Once first responders got to the scene, they were able to put out the fire, which was determined to be arson. No one was injured and the vehicle was damaged, police wrote.

Details regarding the fire were limited, as police did not state why they ruled it to be arson. An investigation is ongoing.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

abc27 Evening Newsletter

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact police at (717)-637-5575.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.