Arson investigators offer $5K reward for information on fire at apartment building in Framingham

Arson investigators are offering a $5,000 reward for information on a fire at an apartment building in Framingham Monday morning, officials said.

The two-alarm fire was first reported just before 4 a.m. at a multi-unit building on Worcester Road. The heavy blaze seemed to have started from the first-floor elevator area, officials said.

No reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is not currently known and Framingham Police and Fire Departments are asking that anyone with knowledge of the incident contact investigators.

Tipsters can call the toll-free hotline at 1-800-682-9229, and all calls are confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

