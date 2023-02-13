Arson at Magnolia school cancels classes

Classes at a Magnolia school are canceled Monday due to damage caused by arson, according to Seattle Police.

Police arrived at Catharine Blaine K-8 on 34th Avenue West shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday after someone set a fire outside the school, which spread to the building’s interior.

A witness reported seeing a man setting a fire on school property and then leaving once a building caught fire. Police said it appeared the man was in an alcove near a school entrance.

The man was described as white, in his 30s, with brown, shoulder-length hair and a shaggy brown beard. He was last seen wearing a gray beanie, a purple girl’s coat with white stripes, and girl’s black yoga pants.

Seattle Public Schools said the damage was limited and that most was smoke-related, though photos from Seattle Police showed parts of a charred wall and ceiling.

No one was hurt.

Seattle Police Department arson and bomb detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

