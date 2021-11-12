Arson, meth, burglary indictments handed down

Nov. 11—A Westel man was indicted by a special session of the Cumberland County Grand Jury Monday on four felony charges in connection with an attempt to set fire to an occupied residence this summer.

The defendant was one of dozens having cases pass through General Sessions Court to action of the grand jury. All defendants are to appear in Criminal Court on Nov. 16 for arraignment on their respective charges.

Justin Hill Barnes, 32, Ashburn Dr., was indicted on charges of aggravated arson, possession of a prohibited weapon, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, theft of property of more than $10,000 and reckless driving.

On June 22, Cumberland County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a Westel residence on a report of a man attempting to set fire to a residence occupied by a man and his son.

When deputies arrived, the suspect had left the scene and later that night, was spotted traveling on Hwy. 127 S. near Bear Trace Golf Course. The suspect allegedly refused to stop for deputies and fled to Hwy. 68 at speeds up to 100 mph and into Rhea County where the vehicle was finally stopped when a tire fell off the vehicle as it entered the outskirts of Spring City.

Witnesses listed on the indictment include Cumberland County Sheriff's Investigator Scott Griffin, Deputies Cpl. Mitchell Ward, Roy Kemmer and Dakota Rucker and citizens of the Westel area.

In other indictments handed down, the following persons had their cases forwarded to action in Criminal Court.

An indictment is merely an accusation and is not evidence of guilt. The grand jury merely ruled there exists sufficient reason to forward the charges for further judicial review.

The following list does not include sealed indictments that will not be made public until an arrest is made.

Burglary/theft

—Kyle Anthony Smith, theft of property of more than $1,000 occurring on July 29 and involving catalytic converter from a vehicle belonging to Hilltoppers Thrift Store and investigated by CPD Det. Tim Vandever and Ptls. Justin Farmer and Keith Sadula.

Story continues

—Donnie Ray Smith, aggravated burglary and theft of property of more than $1,000 occurring on Aug. 22, 2020, during which rifles were stolen from a private residence. Incident was investigated by CCSO Sheriff's Investigator Bo Kollros and Deputy Sgt. Dustin Jackson.

—John Dale Miller, theft of property of more than $10,000 and theft of property of more than $2,500, occurring on March 16 and involving the theft of a Ditch Witch trencher and trailer and a utility trailer. Incidents were investigated by CPD Dets. Jon Tollett, Tim Vandever and Kevin Wood, CPD Ptl. Tyrel Lorenz, CCSO Investigator Bo Kollros, Cookeville PD Justin Long and Harriman PD James Wadsworth.

—John Dale Miller, theft of property of more than $2,500 occurring on Aug. 5 and involving a pop-up camper, investigated by CCSO Deputy Thomas Henderson.

—John Dale Miller, theft of property of more than $1,000 occurring on March 16 and involving theft of a cargo trailer from Homestead Baptist Church and investigated by CCSO Investigator Bo Kollros.

—Cecil Lee Smith, aggravated burglary, theft of property of more than $2,500 and vandalism of more than $2,500, occurring on Aug. 23, 2020 and involving a residential burglary during which a dishwasher, kitchen sink and hearing and air unit were stolen. Incident was investigated by CCSO Investigator Gary Green.

—Bobby Gene Barnes, aggravated burglary and theft of property of more than $2,500, stemming from an Aug. 8, 2020, incident involving the theft of a 1996 Ford Ranger pickup, tools, a generator, handguns and other items.

—Kelly Michelle Young, attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools occurring on March 12 and investigated by CPD Ptl. Samantha Seay.

—Kyle Anthony Smith, theft of property of more than $2,500, occurring on May 19, 2020, involving a 2014 Ford Focus and investigated by CPD Dets. Tim Vandever and Joel Stevens.

—Michael Scott Elliott, aggravated burglary and theft of property of more than $2,500, occurring on Sept. 1, 2020, at a residence during which three rifles, gold coins and jewelry were stolen. Incident was investigated by CCSO Investigator Gary Green.

—Michael Scott Elliott, theft of property of more than $2,500 occurring on Sept. 2, 2020, and involving several mounted deer heads, a Honda generator, battery charger and other items and investigated by CCSO Investigators Bo Kollros, Gary Green and David Hamby and Deputy Chuck Hennessee.

Assault/abuse

—Zachary Allen Rives, felony aggravated assault and domestic assault occurring on June 29 and investigated by CCSO Sheriff Chief Deputy Jerry Jackson, Investigators Bo Kollros, Sgt. Rick Lanzilotta, Cpl. Dustin Hensley, Deputies Jason Powers, Leviticus Gilliam and Ray Seiber and CPD Ptls. Josh Mangas and Chrystal Massey.

—Timothy Edward Hickey, domestic assault occurring on July 25 and investigated by CCSO Deputies Sam Reed and Mitch Ward.

—Christopher Jacques Baird, aggravated assault and domestic assault occurring on Aug. 20 and investigated by CCSO Investigator Tom Howard and Deputy Eli Tollett.

—Christopher Jacques Baird, child abuse occurring on Aug. 20 and involving a child under the age of 8, investigated by CCSO Investigator Tom Howard and Deputy Eli Tollett.

—Louis Thompson Anderson III, felony aggravated assault with alternate theory of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon occurring on July 14 and investigated by FFG Police Mark Rosser, Wes Pemberton, J.F. White and CCSO Sheriff's Investigators Tom Howard and Jeff Slayton, Sgt. Dustin Jackson and Deputy Mitchell Ward.

—James Dean Adams, child abuse or neglect occurring on June 4 and investigated by CCSO Deputy Josh Parrigin and CPD Det. Koby Wilson.

Methamphetamine

—Samantha Sherrill, felony possession of meth with intent, felony possession of heroin with intent, felony possession of Oxycodone with intent and possession of Suboxone with intent occurring on Nov. 25, 2020, and investigated by CCSO Deputy Jason Powers.

—Samantha Sherrill, felony possession of meth with intent, felony possession of heroin with intent, felony possession of Diazepam with intent and felony possession of Belbuca with intent and felony possession of Buprenorphine with intent occurring on Sept. 10 and investigated by CPD Ptl. Corey Freeman.

—Samantha Sherrill, felony possession of meth with intent, felony possession of heroin with intent, felony possession of Oxycodone with intent, felony possession of Oxymorphone with intent, felony possession of Alprazolam with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia occurring on Feb. 26 and investigated by CCSO Deputy Perrianna Evans.

—Samantha Sherrill, possession of more than 26 grams of meth occurring on Oct 6, 2020, (superseding indictment) and investigated by CPD Ptl. Corey Freeman.

—Matthew Raynond Alcorn, possession of more than 26 grams of meth occurring on Oct. 6, 2020, (superseding indictment) and investigated by CPD Ptl Corey Freeman.

—Arissa Wilson, possession of more than 26 grams of meth occurring on Oct 6, 2020, (superseding indictment) and investigated by CPD Ptl. Corey Freeman.

—Melissa Ann Baker, felony possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia occurring on Jan. 5 and investigated by CCSO Deputy Jacob Moore.

—Melissa Ann Baker, felony possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent and possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent in violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act (Centennial Park), occurring on March 3, 2020, and investigated by CPD Det. Koby Wilson.

—Levi Dalton Stamps, possession of meth and theft of property of more than $2,500 stemming from a May 28 incident involving the theft of a 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup and arrest and investigated by CCSO Deputy Jamie Wyatt.

—Timothy Shane Neeley, possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent, occurring on June 26 and investigated by CCSO Cpl. Lucas Turner and Deputy Kobe Cox.

—Robert Clayton South, possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent, stemming from a June 15, 2020, incident investigated by CCSO Cpl. Lucas Turner and Deputies Jason Powers and Tashua Stone.

—Tonya Marie Boatwright, simple possession of meth occurring on Sept. 25, 2020, and investigated by Deputies Nathan Lewis Tashua Stone.

—Keith Austin Morgan felony possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent occurring on May 3 and investigated by CPD Ptl. Chrystal Massey and CCSO Deputy Nathan Lewis.

—Joseph Anthony Hale, possession of meth occurring on March 1, 2020, and investigated by CPD Ptl. Ryan Ashburn.

—Tracy Lynn Boatwright, possession of meth and possession of fentanyl occurring on Dec. 7, 2020, and investigated by CCSO Cpl. Dustin Hensley, Sgt. Dustin Jackson and Deputies Tristan Partridge, Thomas Henderson and Jamie Wyatt.

—Michael Shawn Walker, possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent and possession of Buprenorphine occurring on Aug. 11, 2019, and investigated by CCSO Deputy Thomas Henderson.

—John Dale Miller, possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent occurring on Feb. 16 and investigated by CPD Ptls. Keith Sadula and Ethan Wilson.

—Christian Gavin Radford, felony possession of marijuana with intent occurring on March 29, 2020, and investigated by CPD Det. Koby Wilson and Sgt. Jared South and a second indictment charging felony possession of marijuana with intent occurring on Nov. 29, 2020, and investigated by CPDs Lt. Jonathan O'Neal and Det. Koby Wilson.

Possession

—Samantha Sherrill, felony possession of heroin with intent occurring on Sept. 25 and investigated by CPD Det. Koby Wilson.

—Tracy Lynn Boatwright, felony possession of heroin with intent occurring on April 15 and investigated by CCSO Sheriff's Cpl. Dustin Hensley and Deputies Nathan Lewis and Tashua Stone.

—Michael Scott Elliott, simple possession of Oxycodone and evading arrest occurring on Oct. 25, 2020, and investigated by CCSO Deputies Sgt. James Scott and Deputies Jason Powers and Nathan Lewis.

—Christian Gage Houston, possession of heroin occurring on March 1 and investigated by CCSO Deputy Tyler Yoder.

—Kyle Anthony Smith, possession of marijuana with intent occurring on Nov. 4, 2020, and investigated by CPD Ptls. Keith Sadula and Ethan Wilson.

Driving under

the influence

—Carl John Ulacco, second offense driving under the influence occurring on Aug. 21, 2020, and investigated by CPD Lt. Dustin Lester, Ptl Corey Freeman and Trooper Bobby Barker

Miscellaneous

—Zachary Allen Rives, vandalism of up to $1,000 occurring on July 25 and involving an inmate telephone at the county jail and investigated by CCSO Corrections Officer Jonathan Vanwinkle.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com