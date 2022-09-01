Arson, murder suspect enters not guilty plea

Aug. 31—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man accused of killing his girlfriend then setting fire to a house on July 27 had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf Wednesday.

Scott M. Vaningan, 58, 721 Superior St., is charged in Chippewa County Court with first-degree intentional homicide, arson, mutilation of a corpse, and felony bail jumping. Vaningan remains incarcerated in the Chippewa County Jail on a $1.5 million cash bond. He is accused of killing his girlfriend, 55-year-old Lynn Smith.

Defense attorney George Miller said his client stands mute on the matter, so Judge Steve Gibbs entered the not guilty plea. Gibbs then set a return date for 11 a.m. Nov. 14 for a status conference. Gibbs said at that time, he will set filing deadlines and future court dates.

A dozen of Smith's family members attended the hearing.

An autopsy of Smith's body showed she was dead before the fire began at the Superior Street residence, as there was no soot present in her trachea, indicating she was not breathing.

"During the autopsy, it was discovered that there were multiple circular punctures in the right side of (her) neck," the complaint reads. "These punctures appear to have been inflicted from a round, sharp object.

One of these puncture wounds punctured the right external jugular vein. Two of these puncture wounds appear to have been caused by a downward motion of the injuring device."

Eyewitnesses told authorities that they saw a "bald, white male leaving the area of the residence on a motorcycle in the same timeframe that the fire was observed."

Smith was located within the porch of the residence, and an officer "observed that the body was burned beyond recognition, noting that there was extensive charring to (her) torso and extensive mass loss to the body." The victim's daughter was able to identify her after seeing a tattoo on the back.

Vaningan had removed an electronic monitoring device somewhere in the vicinity of Jim Falls. He was arrested July 28 at a home in Barron County, and he "appeared to be wearing the same clothing he was observed in after fleeing the scene," the report states.

Vaningan "had what appeared to be blood on his pants and scratch marks on his forearm, consistent with some sort of altercation.

Sgt. Drew Zehm noted that he was informed that a box cutter with blood was also located on Vaningan.

In 1995, Vaningan was convicted of aggravated battery and sexual assault, Newell said at the Friday hearing. Vaningan spent time in prison for those convictions.

The fire caused about $125,000 worth of damage to the home. The fire extended into the attic of the residence. Crews attacked the fire from the interior and roof of the building. The Chippewa Fire District and Anson Fire departments provided mutual aid, and in all, 24 firefighters were on scene. Fire investigators determined there were two separate origins of the fire, which indicates an arson.

Online court records show Vaningan was recently charged in Chippewa County Court with OWI-4th offense, battery to an officer or judge, operating while revoked and bail jumping, stemming from a March 26 incident. His address at that time was an area hotel. He posted a $1,000 cash bond on May 13.