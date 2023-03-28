ARSON UPDATE: Police arrest suspected

Mar. 28—Huntsville Police have made an arrest in the suspected arson that took place in the early morning hours of Thursday, March 23. April Monique Wiley, 36, was arrested on a warrant stemming from fire, which destroyed the multifamily living complex and displaced several families.

According to the press release, detectives with Huntsville Police Department and Arson Investigators from Montgomery County conducted the initial investigation and obtained the warrant for Wiley on Thursday, March 23.

Wiley was located and taken into custody today, March 28. The case is still under investigation.

If you have any information about this case, contact Sgt. John Thompson at 936-291-5480 or at jthompson@huntsvilletx.gov.