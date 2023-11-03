Arson probe after house broken into

Police say the fire is being treated as arson

A fire was started deliberately after a house was broken into, police have said say.

Emergency services were called to reports of the blaze in Teasel Close, Narborough, Leicestershire, at 14:23 GMT on Thursday.

Firefighters said no-one was inside the property at the time of the blaze.

Detectives said early inquiries suggested the house had been broken into and the fire was an act of arson.

Police have urged anyone with information to get in touch.

