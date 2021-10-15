Arson on school bus injures student

Oct. 15—HIGH POINT — A Southern Guilford High School student was burned after another student set a small fire on a Guilford County Schools bus.

About 15 students were on the bus about 5 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Ingram Road in southeastern High Point when someone stuffed something flammable into a soda bottle and set it on fire, Capt. Patrick O'Toole of the High Point Police Department told The High Point Enterprise. Investigators were not sure yet what was stuffed into the bottle.

The bus driver used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire quickly.

A 15-year-old girl was burned and was taken by her mother to seek medical treatment, police said. The student's condition wasn't available Friday morning.

The driver identified a 16-year-old girl as the one who set the fire, but she had left by the time police arrived.

Charges are to be expected to be filed by juvenile petition at the conclusion of the investigation, police said.

Because those involved are juveniles, their names will not be released, police said.