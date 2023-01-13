Arson spree suspect arrested in North Texas, police say

An arson suspect, who authorities say confessed to 13 arson-related cases, was arrested Wednesday after starting a grass fire in Celina, the police department said.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 11, Celina Police and Fire Departments were sent to a small grass fire near County Road and North Preston Road (Texas 289.) After putting out the fire, investigators found evidence linking Jonathan Hughes, a Melissa resident, to the fire, CPD said.

Detectives collected more evidence related to the arson case throughout the day, issued a warrant and took Hughes into custody in the evening.

During an interview, Hughes said he had set 12 additional grass fires since October 2022, according to police.

One of these cases, police said, put a nearby Celina neighborhood under threat of being taken over by the fire and initiated response from the Celina and Prosper Fire Departments.

Hughes has a criminal history that includes arson, burglary and narcotic charges, police said. He is currently on parole for arson and burglary of a vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.