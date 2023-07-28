Arson suspect among those indicted

Jul. 28—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man accused of starting a fire inside the downtown Ashland Kroger was indicted this week on multiple charges.

Michael D. Fields, 37, of no fixed address, is accused of stealing a cell phone from the grocery store at 711 Martin Luther King Blvd and starting a fire with an empty box.

At the time, the store had 165 customers and 18 employees inside, court records show.

Fields was indicted Tuesday on one count of first-degree arson, 10 counts of wanton endangerment, one count of shoplifting and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

If convicted, he faces up to 50 years in prison on the arson charge alone. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

An indictment is merely a formal accusation and is not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following were also indicted by the grand jury:

—Kayla S. Simpson, 27, of Hellier (in Pike County), was indicted on one count of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of custodial interference.

—Charles C. Crumpton, 20, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of second-degree assault, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of third-degree criminal mischief.

—Mark Hicks, 48, and Mitchell Hicks, 63, both of Ashland, were indicted on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree fleeing on foot, resisting arrest, third-degree assault and first-degree strangulation.

—Denny Moore, 56, of Catlettsburg, and Michael Martinez, 52, of Ashland, were indicted on charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree fleeing on foot. Martinez was also indicted on one count of identity theft, while Moore was indicted in a separate case on one count of first-degree promotion of contraband.

—Rodney R. Rymer, 33, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of simple possession of fentanyl. In a separate case, he was indicted on one count of first-degree fleeing police, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment and a traffic violation.

—Brian K. Bayes, 33, and Danielle Kirchdorfer, 34, both of Ashland, were indicted on a sole count of witness tampering.

—Fred J. Weinfurtner, 36, address unknown, was indicted on one count of simple possession of meth and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Timothy C. Ray, 45, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of simple possession of meth and one count of simple possession of a first-degree substance.

—Michael E. Dasher, 48, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense DUI, one count of simple possession of meth, one count of simple possession of marijuana, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Michael E. Easterling, 52, of Coal Grove, was indicted on one count of second-degree fleeing on foot, one count of first-degree promotion of contraband and one count of simple possession of meth.

—Robert L. Kerns, 63, of Wheelersburg, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

—Scott Shannon, 37, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense DUI, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of simple possession of a synthetic drug, one count of simple possession of meth and two traffic violations.

