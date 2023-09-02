Arson suspect arrest shuts down CATS light rail, police say

The light rail and transit near West Morehead street has been suspended due to police activity.

Police arrested an arson suspect at the scene.

A suspicious device was found in the suspect’s backpack. As a result, Charlotte Area Transit System suspended transit and the area was evacuated by police.

This is an on-going investigation.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

