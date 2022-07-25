Arson suspect arrested for Greenway fires

Jul. 25—A 28-year-old man was in the Jackson County Jail Monday for allegedly setting several fires along the Bear Creek Greenway Saturday.

Jorge Cabrera, 28, of Medford, was arrested by Central Point police at 8:30 p.m. Saturday after police reportedly saw him attempting to start fires along the Greenway in Central Point.

Medford police and Medford fire had responded earlier in the day to multiple reports of fires Saturday in two locations, first near the Greenway, and later that evening at North Central Avenue near the railroad tracks.

Police and firefighters were dispatched to an area near the Greenway north of East McAndrews Road at 5:48 p.m. and found several small fires. Suspects in the area were questioned, but no one was taken into custody, according to a police advisory issued Monday by Medford police.

Less than an hour later, at 6:30 p.m., police and fire were dispatched to another call for a grass fire south of Rossanley Drive and west of North Central Avenue near the railroad tracks. Several small fires were again found.

Cabrera was charged with first-degree arson and recklessly endangering another person.

Jail records show Cabrera was charged July 21 with trespassing and theft. He also was charged Monday with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.