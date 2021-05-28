Arson suspect arrested in Mount Vernon

May 27—MOUNT VERNON — A 29-year-old man was arrested Thursday after allegedly setting multiple fires in Mount Vernon in the past two days.

On Wednesday evening, police were called to a report of a brush fire near Hoag Road and Continental Place, Lt. Greg Booth said in a news release. A witness had observed a man walking away from the area.

When police and fire crews arrived, they found several large evergreen bushes on fire near the back fence of a residence on East Meadow Boulevard, Booth said.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but police were unable to locate a suspect, Booth said.

About 4:30 Thursday morning, crews responded to a report of a brush fire in the area of Country Store, near Fir Street and Riverside Drive. The fire was again quickly extinguished, and surveillance footage indicated the fire had been intentionally set, Booth said.

While searching for the suspect, police found a man allegedly starting another fire behind the nearby Habitat for Humanity building, Booth said.

The man had a large pipe in his hand, and police attempted to negotiate with him, Booth said. As the man attempted to leave the scene, officers moved in to arrest him and he allegedly became combative, causing police to use a Taser on him, Booth said.

He was arrested without further incident and booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of arson and resisting arrest.

