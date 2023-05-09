Arson suspect arrested in Sacramento fire is the focus of five other investigations

A witness led investigators to a man who is suspected of starting a fire in Sacramento last week and is the focus of five other arson investigations.

Carlos Menjivar, 39, was arrested on suspicion of committing arson of property, the Sacramento Fire Department announced Monday afternoon in a news release. He was booked Thursday evening at the Sacramento County Jail, where he remained in custody. He was being held without bail.

Fire officials said the witness called 911 and identified Menjivar in the fire that occurred Thursday in 3300 block of Fruitridge Road, just west of Highway 99.

Menjivar is currently under investigation in the five additional fires. The Fire Department did not provide any additional information about the fires.

Fire officials said Menjivar has been the focus of ongoing investigations since 2021, and he was arrested on May 26, 2022, on multiple counts of arson of property. Menjivar was convicted, served his sentence and was released from custody on Oct. 27, according to the Fire Department.

Investigators asked anyone with information relevant to this case to call the Arson Tip Line at 916-808-8732.