Arson suspect charged on 10 more warrants

Sep. 29—ENFIELD — Police charged an Enfield man over the weekend on 10 outstanding warrants related to a January arson and an August domestic incident.

Christopher Colbert, 41, of 69 Prospect St., was arrested after police received an anonymous tip that Colbert was at the Enfield Inn on Sunday morning.

He was charged Sunday on warrants for interfering with an officer, third-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree strangulation/suffocation, and five counts of second-degree failure to appear for an Aug. 21 domestic incident.

In April, Colbert was charged with first-degree arson for a fire that occurred on Montano Road in January.

He is being held on bond of $915,000 for nine failures to appear, which includes the arson incident, and an additional $100,000 bond for the August incident.

Colbert was arraigned Monday in Hartford Superior Court. He is in custody and to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Oct. 18.

