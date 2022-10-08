Arson suspect in custody

Oct. 8—Law enforcement officials have a Muskogee man in custody, suspected of starting a house fire early Thursday morning.

Leon Clark Jr., 43, was taken into custody Thursday and charged in Muskogee County District Court on Friday with first-degree arson and attempt to kill. He is being held without bond at the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility.

Officials were called at 1:30 a.m. Thursday about a burglary and house fire at 406 N. 29th St.

When they arrived, the house was engulfed in flames and Odessa Clark, a resident of the house, was outside.

"Upon arrival, fire crews encountered a structure with a large percentage of fire involvement," said Jeff Watkins, public information officer with the Muskogee Fire Department. "There were three engine companies, a rescue squad and an assistant chief that responded to the call."

Watkins said the cause of the fire is under investigation, and evidence has been sent to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for testing. He also said the structure is a "total loss."

According to court records, Odessa Clark said Leon Clark Jr. "forced entry into her residence and set the residence on fire with gasoline while she was still in the residence. Victim states suspect attempted to throw gasoline on her before she could leave the residence."

Clyde Thompson said he is a cousin of the suspect and the resident. He said Odessa Clark is Leon Clark Jr.'s mother, and they were sharing the house.

"Leon has been having some mental health issues," Thompson said. "He's already been on schizophrenic medication, and lately his behavior has gotten more out of control. Two days prior to this happening, his dad came down and they went to Green Country (Behavioral Health) trying to seek some help for him.

"He also has a lady friend that was trying to get help for him, and they had an appointment on Wednesday, but they said there was nothing they could do for him."

Story continues

Thompson said Odessa Clark had gotten to the point where she feared for her life.

"His mom has been living here in fear of her own child," Thompson said. "At the same time, she didn't want to put her son out, but then again, he's showing behavior that had her scared. And he's always been protective of his mother until this mental stuff started.

"This wasn't an incident where you have an unruly child. This has been building...you could see it coming."

Thompson, who was present when Leon Clark Jr., was apprehended, said the police were very professional in arresting his cousin.

"It took eight stout officers to wrestle him down," Thompson said. "They let me try to assist a little bit and he was spitting on them and acting a plum fool. The officers handled just as well as they could without tasing him, hurting him or or getting themselves hurt."

Clark is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 24.