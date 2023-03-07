Arson suspect in custody after fire destroys building in Centralia, police say

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire destroyed a vacant building on Harrison Avenue Sunday morning, according to Centralia police.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire destroyed a vacant building on Harrison Avenue Sunday morning, according to Centralia police.

Harrison Avenue is a major road in the city. Visitors exit from I-5 to Harrison to get to Centralia Outlets or to head downtown.

About 7 a.m. Sunday, police and Regional Fire Authority crews were dispatched to 933 Harrison after a report of a structure fire. They arrived to find an unoccupied building, which used to be a Papa Pete’s Pizza, fully engulfed in flames, according to a news release.

Fire crews were assisted by West Thurston Fire, Tyler Rentals in Chehalis and staff from Centralia Public Works who used an excavator to help completely extinguish the fire.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Centralia Police Department at 360-330-7680, or Lewis County Communications at 360-740-1105.