Arson suspect in custody, indicted

Jul. 1—CATLETTSBURG — A Greenup County woman wanted in connection with an early June arson is in custody and facing a four-count indictment.

Jail records show Rachel S. Mitchell, 45, was apprehended June 21 by Greenup County Sheriff's deputies on a bench warrant for a misdemeanor case.

By Wednesday, Mitchell had been transferred to the Boyd County Detention Center and served her indictment, charging her with first-degree burglary, first-degree arson and two counts of wanton endangerment.

According to Ashland Police, Mitchell attempted to set fire to a home on Evans Street on June 9, in connection with a domestic dispute.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com