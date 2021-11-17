Judge rules arson suspect in Fawn Fire not competent to stand trial

Fawn Fire arson suspect Alexandra Souverneva, left, appears in Shasta County Superior Court with her attorney, Gregg Cohen, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Based on two psychogical reports, Judge Adam Ryan found Souverneva presently incompetent to stand trial and referred her to a state conditional release program for a placement evaluation.

A judge ruled on Tuesday that the woman accused of starting the 8,578-acre Fawn Fire in September was not competent to stand trial.

Alexandra Souverneva was in Shasta County Superior Court on Tuesday morning as part of the criminal proceedings against her. She appeared while in custody at the Shasta County Jail.

The 31-year-old Palo Alto woman pleaded not guilty Sept. 24 to charges of starting the 8,578-acre Fawn Fire about five miles northeast of Shasta Lake. The blaze destroyed 185 buildings and injured three firefighters before firefighters contained it on Oct. 2.

Two psychologists recently evaluated Souverneva and their reports were submitted as evidence to help the court determine her competency.

Based on the reports, Judge Ryan Adam found Souverneva not competent to stand trial for the time being and suspended criminal proceedings.

"The judge relied on those reports in declaring a doubt as to (Souverneva's) competency," defense attorney Gregg Cohen said after the hearing. Cohen was previously appointed to represent Souverneva.

Adam referred Souverneva to the Department of State Hospitals Conditional Release Program (CONREP) to be evaluated for placement, the Shasta County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Souverneva is due back in court on Dec. 9 when CONREP's placement report will be received for further recommendations.

"The purpose of this process is to restore a defendant to competency so that they can stand trial,” the DA's office said.

Souverneva is in jail in lieu of $175,000 bail.

On the morning of Sept. 22, a worker at J.F. Shea Quarry in Mountain Gate reported seeing a woman trespassing on the company's property, according to a narrative by a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection law enforcement officer.

The woman, later identified as Souverneva, ignored warnings of not being allowed on the property and continued walking into the trees and brush, the narrative said.

Asked why she was there, Souverneva said she'd been hiking and attempting to get to Canada, according to the report. Along the way, she said she became thirsty and found a puddle of water containing what she believed to be bear urine, according to the report.

Souverneva said she unsuccessfully tried to filter the water with a tea bag, according to the narrative. She then attempted to make a fire to boil the water but found it was "too wet for the fire to start," the report says.

According to the report, "she said she drank the water anyway and then continued walking uphill from the creekbed," where she saw smoke and airplanes "dropping pink stuff."

After that, Souverneva got stuck in the brush and ultimately contacted fire department personnel to assist her, the report says.

Cal Fire officer Matt Alexander asked Souverneva to empty her pockets and fanny pack, which contained CO2 cartridges, a cigarette lighter and an item "containing a green, leafy substance she admitted to smoking that day," according to the officer's filing.

At that point, Souverneva was arrested and taken to Shasta County Jail, where she was booked on the forestland arson charges, according to the court filing. She also faces an enhancement for allegedly committing an arson during a state of emergency, Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett has said.

Record Searchlight reporter Michele Chandler contributed background to this report.

