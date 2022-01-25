Arson suspect found to be dangerous

Jan. 25—SALISBURY — Kourtney Kasko, a Lawrence woman charged with trying to burn down a Central Avenue apartment earlier this month, was ordered held without bail pending trial Monday after a Newburyport District Court judge determined she was too dangerous to society.

The 32-year-old faces charges of arson and wanton destruction of property over $1,200 after police say she set a small fire inside 38 Central Ave. on Jan. 13 about 11 p.m.

Kasko also faces six assault and battery of a police officer charges and a single assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge as a result of the incident.

The apartment building was one of five that burned to the ground days later after a fire broke out at Michael's Oceanfront Motel next door. She is not considered a suspect in the massive blaze that left more than 35 people homeless. The fire's cause remains under investigation.

Kasko was arraigned on those charges along with others filed in connection with an incident Jan. 18 in Newburyport.

During detention hearing Monday in District Court, Kasko's attorney, Nicholas Morris, did not argue there was sufficient cause to find her dangerous as suggested by an Essex County prosecutor.

That allowed Judge Peter Doyle to find her dangerous and hold her until at least Feb. 24 for a probable cause hearing.

A probable cause hearing strongly suggests the case will be transferred to Salem Superior Court due to the seriousness of the charges.

Several local police officers responded to Apartment 7 at 38 Central Ave. on Jan. 13, after hearing a woman started a small fire in the kitchen, according to court documents.

The fire, which started when Kasko allegedly lit napkins on the kitchen table, spread to a wall before it was extinguished by the owner. Salisbury firefighters responded as a precaution.

Officer Jayson Davis tried to restrain Kasko in a bedroom. Lischinsky and Guillermo went into the bedroom to help subdue Kasko, who was struggling violently.

Sgt. Keith Forget arrived a short time later and between the four of them, they were able to restrain her. During the struggle, Kasko spat in Forget's face, resulting in him going to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport for treatment.

Kasko was eventually transported to the same hospital, where officials told police she appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to the officer's report.

Kasko was committed to the hospital for evaluation where she was sedated and remained for more than 36 hours.

Within a day of leaving the hospital, Kasko broke into a home on Jefferson Street in Newburyport before being found sitting in the middle of the street, according to a Newburyport police report.

The owner said he was at home with his 8-year-old child when he spotted Kasko in his house. Kasko bolted from the house without taking anything and headed toward a neighbor's driveway.

When police caught up with her, she was wearing only one shoe and had a bag tied around her other foot, according to Newburyport police Officer Schyler Reilly's report.

Reilly soon learned that Kasko had recently been at the hospital so he called for guidance. A hospital staff member told him Kasko was no longer considered homicidal or suicidal so the commitment order was lifted.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.