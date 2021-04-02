Arson suspect indicted 'actively using an accelerant,' Dayton firefighters say

Jen Balduf, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
1 min read

Apr. 1—Dayton firefighters said a man indicted Thursday for arson was "actively using an accelerant to spread the fire" when they responded last month to a burning building on Xenia Avenue.

James Albert Dickerson Jr., 28, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of aggravated arson and one count of obstructing official business, all felony charges.

"The fire was a result of the defendant intentionally lighting the fire and spreading it through the building using an accelerant," according to an affidavit filed last month in Dayton Municipal Court.

When Dayton firefighters responded to the March 2 fire at 814 Xenia Ave., they reported the stairs to the burning area were barricaded and a man, later identified as Dickerson, was inside trying to spread the fire.

Dickerson was "actively using an accelerant to spread the fire throughout the room and refusing to evacuate the building after being ordered to do so by the fire crews," the affidavit stated. "The defendant then left the room and got onto the roof where he continued to be disorderly and refusing to comply with orders of the fire department and police officers on scene."

It took Dayton police 30 minutes to arrest Dickerson, court records stated.

Dickerson remains in the Montgomery County Jail.

