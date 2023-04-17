Arson suspect is of interest in other fires found intentionally set, state police say

Apr. 17—A Gouldsboro man charged with setting fire to one vacant property near his home is considered a person of interest Monday in other arsons last week in Lehigh Twp. and Jessup, state police said.

Police charged Michael Angelo Yzkanin Sunday night with intentionally setting fire to the former Gouldsboro Inn, 572 Main St., Lehigh Twp. The vacant property is approximately 240 feet from Yzkanin's home at 584 Main St., where there was also a fire early Sunday, state police said.

The Gouldsboro Inn was one in a series of fires last week that plagued Lehigh Twp. and Jessup, all of which state police said Monday have been ruled arson. Yzkanin, 30, has not been charged for setting any other fires. Investigations remained ongoing Monday.

In Gouldsboro, the other fires believed intentionally set were:

—583 Main St., reported around 3 a.m. Wednesday. The home had been under renovation.

—573 Main St., reported around 2:18 p.m. Saturday. A person was seen fleeing the scene of this fire.

—584 Main St., reported around 6 a.m. Sunday. Trooper Nicholas DeSantis, a state police fire marshal, said a fire sparked in a stairwell leading into Yzkanin's basement.

In Jessup, fires ruled arson included:

—916 Church St., reported around 3 a.m. Friday. The fire destroyed the former Library Pizza restaurant, a Jessup landmark that has been closed for a few years.

—609 Fourth Ave., reported around 10 p.m. Saturday. The fire, which fully engulfed the home under construction, caught onto the adjacent homes at 607 and 611 Fourth Ave., displacing seven people.

Yzkanin is locked up at the Wayne County Correctional Facility in lieu of $250,000 bail. For the blaze at the old Gouldsboro Inn, Yzkanin is charged with arson, reckless burning, causing a catastrophe, risking a catastrophe, failing to prevent a catastrophe and burglary.

A preliminary hearing on those counts is scheduled April 26 at 9 a.m.

DeSantis said Yzkanin's potential involvement in other fires is being examined because they bear similar characteristics.

He also said they were examining other elements that may tie him to the fires, though he declined to elaborate on that Monday.

