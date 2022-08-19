The Lubbock Fire Marshal's office announced a 19-year-old man wanted on an arson charge was arrested earlier this week in New Mexico.

At approximately 6:14 p.m. on Wednesday, 19-year-old Blair Warner was arrested in Roswell, New Mexico.

A background check run by a local shelter showed Warner having an active arrest warrant and the Roswell Police Department was contacted.

Warner is the suspect from the Aug. 2, 2022 arson at the Schlotzsky's in the 3700 block of 19th Street. Warner was wanted on a charge of second-degree felony arson.

Warner will remain in custody at Chaves County Detention Center pending extradition to Lubbock County.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Arson suspect in Schlotzsky's fire has been arrested