Arson suspected in 3 car fires in Manoa, Makiki

Sep. 14—Manoa resident John Robinson and his family were sleeping in their home when a loud sound woke them up early Tuesday.

When Robinson stepped outside to check where the sound came from, Robinson saw his white 2015 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck engulfed in flames. "It literally looks like the car blew up."

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree arson investigation into the vehicle fire, which occurred in the 1700 block of Manoa Road.

Police said an unknown male suspect poured an accelerant on the pickup truck and ignited it at 2 :19 a.m..

CrimeStoppers Honolulu released surveillance camera video footage that shows a light-colored, four-door sport utility vehicle stop in the middle of the roadway fronting Robinson's home.

The suspect—clad in a light-colored hoodie and dark face mask—is seen exiting the vehicle while holding a container.

The surveillance footage then shows the suspect pour the accelerant on the pickup truck before it burst into flames. "It took all of about 25 seconds, " Robinson said, based on the recording time from his Ring home security camera that captured the criminal act.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Detectives are also investigating a separate arson case involving two vehicles set on fire in Makiki early Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Luna Place after an unknown suspect poured an accelerant on a Honda Civic and Honda HR-V and lit the vehicles on fire at about 2 :20 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Police said there are no arrests at this time and that the cases do not appear to be related.

Police spokeswoman Sarah Yoro said, "At this time there is no indication that the cases are connected. The investigations are ongoing."

Police is seeking the public's help in identifying the arson suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. The public also can send anonymous tips to or via the P3 Tips app.