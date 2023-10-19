Arson suspected as fire guts 'nuisance property' in Lockport

Oct. 19—LOCKPORT — An apartment house at 96 Locust St. declared a 'nuisance' by the city was destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning.

Initial reports of the fire came in at 12:05 a.m. According to Lockport Fire Chief Luca Quagliano, the fire started in the basement and then traveled up the walls — the structure being too old to have fire breakers between each floor — into the attic.

While still waiting for a complete investigation to take place, Quagliano said he believes the fire was caused by arson.

"I can't confirm it, but we can't find any other legitimate reason either," he said.

The property has been in the city's sights for quite some time as proceedings moved along to vacate the house as a "nuisance property" due to its high volume of police calls. Several building code violations and fire violations, some of which have been fixed, have been charged against the house's owner, Mike Howe.

Howe said in housing court on Oct. 10 that he would consent vacating his rentals, though he hoped to open up the house again before the year-long punishment for owning and operating a nuisance property was complete. Howe will still be in housing court on Nov. 2.

While Quagliano said the property is a "total loss" and was assessed at $93,000, there will be some time before it is demolished. He said it could be as late as 30 days after the fire before the structure is taken down.

The fire was under control by 4 a.m., and by that time 16 tenants had been displaced by the fire. After everyone was evacuated, the fire was combatted outside as it was "too dangerous" to enter the structure. The fire was considered out at 5 a.m.

Quagliano said that there would be an investigation into the cause through the use of an "accelerant dog" that could find traces of accelerants — gasoline, kerosene — in the house and give investigators a better idea of where to take samples and determine if this fire was caused by arson. He said Lockport Fire Department would be doing that work and Lockport Police Department would be handling the criminal side of the matter.

4th Ward Alderman Kitty Fogle was also on the scene at 9 a.m. and said she wanted the structure torn down as soon as possible — with the bill forwarded to Howes. She noted she didn't believe Howes had insurance.

"We may have to do it through the courts," Fogle said.

Megan Brewer, of Lockport Building Inspection, said there were provisions in the city's charter regarding demolition of unsafe buildings, but there needed to be an investigation to see if 96 Locust fell into that category before it could be taken down.