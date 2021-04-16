Arson suspected in mobile home fire

Apr. 16—MANKATO — Arson is suspected and police have identified a person of interest in a fire that destroyed a Mankato mobile home.

Mankato Department of Public Safety officials said Friday they believe a fire was intentionally set Thursday at 407 Elm Drive. A person of interest has been identified but is not in custody, Cmdr. Justin Neumann said.

The residence was unoccupied when an uninvolved witness reported the fire at about 11:30 a.m.

No further information is being released while an investigation is underway.