Arson suspected after North Maple duplex fire in Lancaster

A house fire broke out on North Maple in Lancaster on July 23, 2023.

LANCASTER ― Police suspect arson after a duplex caught fire on Sunday on North Maple in Lancaster.

The building at 315 N. Maple was a duplex with residents living on both sides. According to a report from the Lancaster Police Department, the structure was fully engulfed in flames when officers arrived. No injuries were reported.

Multiple witnesses at the scene identified the suspect as a resident of the duplex.

The suspect's roommate told officers that the suspect threatened to burn down a house across the street.

Two witnesses stated that the suspect was served with an eviction notice and then was seen running out of the house as the fire started. One witness said the resident was destroying windows and other property days prior to the fire, according to the police report.

The accused resident said there were candles lit and he attempted to put the fire out.

No charges have been made in the case.

Assistant Fire Chief Slade Schultz said the Red Cross and Charity Newsies were contacted to assist the residents displaced by the fire.

Departments were on the scene for almost six hours. The Lancaster Fire Department received assistance from Basil Joint Fire District, Berne, Bloom, Greenfield and Pleasent townships.

Schultz said the LPD is investigating the incident and the State Fire Marshall is assisting with the investigation and is processing evidence collected in their laboratory.

Megan Becker is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. Call her at 740-349-1106, email her at mbecker@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @BeckerReporting.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Lancaster Police suspect arson after North Maple fire