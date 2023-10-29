Arson suspected at upscale Tri-Cities house with 4 people inside

A 42-year-old man is in the Benton County jail, accused of setting fire to the house of an extended family member in an upscale neighborhood in Kennewick.

Four people were in the house at 1910 South Zinser Street when it was set on fire about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Kennewick police.

Smoke was coming from the building when the Kennewick Fire Department arrived at the house, according to Fire Chief Chad Michael.

The fire was burning in an accessory dwelling attached to the primary resident, and firefighters were able to put out the blaze before it spread to the main part of the house.

No one was injured in the fire.

Arson is suspected in a fire at a house at 1910 S. Zinser St. in Kennewick.

Police found Charles Gordon Crnkovich near West 27th Avenue and South Quillan Street in Kennewick about 30 minutes after the fire was reported.

Crnkovich is accused of throwing a rock at one police officer and resisting arrest.

He is being held on suspicion of arson and two counts of third-degree assault plus possible misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, obstructing a public servant and disorderly conduct.