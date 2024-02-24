Arson suspects appear in court, remain in custody after Davenport fire

Two people charged with arson after a Davenport fire appeared in court Saturday, according to Scott County Court records.

Court records show Jetal Womack, 39, and Daltyn Matthess, 30, appeared before a judge in Scott County Court on Saturday morning.

Daltyn Matthess and Jetal Womack (Scott County Jail)

Police allege both were involved in a fire about 10:21 a.m. Friday on the 1100 block of Brown Street.

They live at the single-family residence where the arson took place but do not own it, police allege in affidavits, which say “People were present in the structure at the time of the fire.”

After they were read their Miranda Rights, they admitted to setting the fire, officers allege in affidavits.

Friday morning structure fire

The Scott Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a neighbor across the street who said smoke was coming from the windows of the residence, a news release says.

Police say arson caused a fire on the 1100 block of Brown Street, Davenport,. (photo by Mike Colón)

Crews saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the structure. Fire crews extended hand lines to the rear of the house to extinguish the fire, and were able to knock it down in about 15 minutes. Firefighters searched for occupants while the fire attack was in progress, and determined everyone was out of the residence, the release says.

Firefighters remained on the scene for several hours to extinguish spot fires and investigate the cause of the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators determined the fire was intentionally set in the rear enclosed porch that was being used as a bedroom. The fire extended further into the house, and caused moderate smoke and fire damage.

Matthess and Womack were being held Saturday on $25,000 cash-only bond each in Scott County Jail, according to arrest affidavits. They are both set for a preliminary hearing March 5 in Scott County Court.

