Arson task force called after one person found dead in burning house in Shasta

One person was killed over the weekend in a fire west of Redding in the community of Shasta, fire officials said.

Crews from several fire departments were called to the 15000 block of Highway 299 in Shasta at 9:30 a.m. Saturday for a reported house fire. Crews discovered a resident who had died inside the burning building, according to a news release.

A California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection law enforcement officer asked the Shasta County Arson Task Force to help investigate the cause of the fire, according to the arson task force.

While officials continued to investigate the fire, they said in a news release that the cause of the blaze appeared to be accidental. Officials did not release the name of the person killed in the blaze.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: One person found dead when house burns on Highway 299 in Shasta