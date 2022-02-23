Arson, theft at gun shop in Waynesville leads to arrest

Feb. 23—Signs of theft during an arson at a Waynesville gun shop Tuesday morning ended in the arrest of Keith Brody Parks, 37, of Waynesville, on multiple felony charges.

Reports of an early morning fire at Carolina Gun & Ammo, located at 1546 South Main Street in Waynesville, on Feb. 22 at 12:22 a.m. prompted Waynesville Fire Department to respond.

When fire crews arrived, they found an enclosed trailer beside the business engulfed in flames and the flames spreading to the main business.

Michael Parton, the owner of Carolina Gun & Ammo, said a friend saw the flames as she drove by the business, prompting her to call 9-1-1 and then Parton.

"I only live about two miles from [the business]. When she told me that, I viewed my security cameras from my phone and saw firetrucks," Parton said, who quickly drove to his shop.

When Parton arrived, he was confronted with a chaotic scene.

"It was crazy. It was blazing. The trailer was fully engulfed. The side of the building was on fire. The roof was on fire," Parton said.

Fire crews were able to contain and extinguish the fire before it spread across the entire building. The side that was damaged by flames is the office portion of Parton's business but the business side, which houses guns and ammo, was not damaged.

"The fire department said another five minutes and the whole building would be engulfed. That's over 5,000 rounds of live ammunition. That's dangerous for our fire department and police department," he said.

Parton said the building is covered under insurance but he's unsure of the extent of the damage until his insurance company investigates. The trailer and its contents were not covered under insurance. He estimates that to be a $60,000-$75,000 loss.

More than meets the eye

Upon further examination by police and fire detectives, they determined the fire that nearly took the entire building wasn't just an accidental fire but the result of arson.

"It was found that the trailer had been broken into and items were missing. In addition, video surveillance footage from the area provided Detectives with a vehicle which quickly led to identifying the suspect," according to a Waynesville Police Department press release.

Parton confirmed that the suspect had broken the locks to his trailer and stolen merchandise from inside it.

According to the Waynesville police press release, police located Parks and the vehicle used at the crime. In plain view, detectives and deputies were able to see evidence related to the fire and the breaking and entering that had occurred at Carolina Gun & Ammo.

This led to Waynesville police obtaining a search warrant for Parks' residence, where they found a collection of evidence related to this crime and others. Parks spoke with detectives about this fire and provided a statement in regard to his actions that night, according to the Waynesville police press release.

Later that morning, the Haywood County Sheriff's Office took Keith Brody Parks, aged 37, of Waynesville, into custody at his home at 18 Aspen Place.

At the time of his arrest, Parks had outstanding warrants for unrelated crimes here in Waynesville, according to the Waynesville police press release.

The press release said Parks is being held at the Haywood County Detention Center under a $120,000 secured bond for the following charges:

Felony possession of burglary tools, felony burning of personal property, felony burning of certain buildings, felony breaking & entering, felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods and injury to real property.

Parton said Parks had actually been inside the store as a consumer just last week, but that he didn't buy anything and hadn't remembered seeing him before. Parton believes he was scoping out his merchandise to steal.

No stranger to police

Waynesville Police said the investigation is ongoing as detectives work to identify any additional crimes that have been committed by Parks.

In fact, Parks is no stranger to the Waynesville police and other law enforcement agencies in the area.

Prior to the fire, Parks had 13 pending charges including felony larceny, habitual felon and felony fraud charges. Parks was first convicted of a felony in 2002 in Haywood County Superior Court.

Parton said Parks' $120,000 bond is too low for a habitual felon, especially given the extent of the crime committed against his business. He believes the bond set by judges in Haywood County are reguarly too low.

"We need to remember this the next time we vote for these judges that turn these people lose on cheap bonds," Parton said.

Parton said that keeping bad people locked up is the only solution to stopping crimes like this from continuing.

"[Parks will] bond out. He'll probably be out by this afternoon. We've gotta keep these bad people locked up," he said.