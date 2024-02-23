Arson at Washington Twp. apartment injures 1; crews rescue residents from balconies

Feb. 22—A fire Wednesday evening that trapped residents on balconies and sent one person to a local hospital at a Washington Twp. apartment complex was set intentionally, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched around 6:25 p.m. to a domestic violence call, which was upgraded to arson while they were en route to Chesapeake Landing off Yankee Street, the sheriff's office reported.

The Washington Twp. Fire Department encountered heavy smoke when they responded to the fire at the 32-unit apartment building in the 8200 block of Hyannis Port Drive, according to a release from the township.

One person was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and is in stable condition, the release stated.

Firefighters used ladders to rescue some of the residents from their balconies, said township spokeswoman Kate Trangenstein.

It was not clear how many people had to be rescued nor how many residents were displaced. Trangenstein said the township works with the American Red Cross to assist people who are displaced in the event of a fire.

A 24-year-old man was taken into custody and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of aggravated arson. The Dayton Daily News is not naming him because formal charges have not been filed.

The dollar loss to the building and contents is not known at this time.