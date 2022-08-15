Arsonist arrested near White Settlement home he burned over the weekend, police say

An arsonist who fled the scene of a house fire in White Settlement wearing just red boxer shorts was arrested Sunday near the home that was burned, White Settlement police said Monday.

The man was arrested Sunday afternoon near the house in the 8100 block of Raymond Avenue.

No injuries were reported during the blaze, but the fire damaged the home.

The cause and origin of the blaze remain under investigation, but authorities believe it was arson.

White Settlement firefighters responded to the fire at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

The following fire departments responded to assist: Lake Worth, NAS JRB FW, Lockheed Martin, and Benbrook.

Witnesses reported a man in his 30s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 150 pounds and wearing only red boxer shorts ran from the house after setting it on fire.

An arsonist set fire to this home Saturday night on Raymond Avenue in White Settlement, authorities said.

Authorities identified a person of interest in the case as Aaron Hosak, who has ties to the property. He was the man arrested Sunday, White Settlement police said Monday.

Anyone with information should call 817-246-7070 or email White Settlement Interim Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Randy Rogers at rrogers@wstx.us.