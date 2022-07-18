Arsonist attempts to burn convenience store on Mill Road

Jul. 18—ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with attempting to set a convenience store on fire in East Rockingham.

Leon Jefferson Graham, 44, of Rockingham, is charged with one felony count of burning buildings.

On Saturday, July 16, deputies responded to a convenience store on Mill Road following a report of a potential arsonist. Plastic drink crates were burning along backside of the building when law enforcement arrived.

Deputies obtained a description of the suspect and located him a short time later. According to a press release, Graham had previously been asked to leave the property earlier loitering.

A store clerk stated that Graham became irate when he was asked to leave.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that he has prior convictions for larceny and selling Sch. II substances.

Graham was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $10,000 secure bond.