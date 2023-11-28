Arsonist in George Rogers Clark homesite blaze sentenced

Nov. 27—CLARK COUNTY — A man accused of setting fire to the historic George Rogers Clark homesite won't spend any more time behind bars.

Jason Fosse, charged with arson, was sentenced to eight years with the Indiana Department of Correction on Monday, and was ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence with Community Corrections in lieu of incarceration.

"In the State of Indiana, Community Corrections is kind of like a super probation, so it's a little bit higher than your regular probation," Fosse's lawyer, Jennifer Culotta, said. "He'll do that for the balance of his three years and then after that, he'll be put on straight, regular probation."

Culotta said Fosse has already spent 647 days incarcerated since the fire and that he was likely suffering mental health issues at the time of the fire.

"In society there's a lot of people that are suffering mentally and the criminal justice system is not the place to be correcting mental disease and defects," she said. "He's been in jail. And there are no services for mental health when you're in jail."

Fosse pleaded guilty to a count of arson last month and Clark Circuit Court Judge Vicki Carmichael sentenced him on Monday afternoon. He's to serve three years of his sentence, with five suspended, and will get credit for time served.

"The Clark County Prosecutor's Office requested that the court impose a 10-year sentence, with six years of those executed in prison with the Indiana Department of Correction," Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said.

Restitution of $35,000 was also sought by the prosecution during Monday's hearing, however Carmichael declined that request and said that matter could be taken up in the civil courts.

Fosse didn't comment on the fire while in court, but did speak when Carmichael addressed him about his plans for employment after he got out of jail.

"As soon as I get out, I have a job lined up, I'll get one," Fosse said.

The cabin that burned was not the original Clark cabin but it was historically significant.

The original Clark cabin was destroyed in the 1800s. It was built in 1830, housed in Osgood, and came to Clarksville in 2001.

The structure was donated to the site of Clark's home to educate the public.

Exact plans for the site where the cabin stood are still in the works, said Indiana State Parks South Region Manager Lucas Green.

Green managed the George Rogers Clark homesite at the time of the fire and testified for the prosecution during Monday's hearing.

He said it will cost more than the proposed $35,000 in restitution for the site to be redeveloped and that funds for that will have to come from the state legislature.

Green said he wasn't pleased with Monday's sentencing decision.

"I think if there's a situation where we have an incident like this its obviously important that someone step up and take care of the situation," Green said. "And if they admit to the crime, they should pay the restitution."