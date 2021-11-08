Arsonist targets Pulse nightclub memorial, act caught on video

A man in a wheelchair is being sought in connection with a fire set at a Pulse nightclub memorial constructed to honor the 49 people who were killed by a gunman inside the predominantly gay Orlando, Fla., venue in June 2016.

The OnePulse Foundation, which was established following that mass murder, released security video Monday showing that unidentified alleged arsonist lighting part of the memorial wall afire last month.

“On October 12 around 8:30 p.m. EST, an individual damaged our offering wall,” the group wrote on Facebook. “Three Angel banners were burned along with other items within the affected area. If you know this individual.”

A sizable section of the memorial can be seen blazing on the silent video as the suspect makes his getaway. OnePulse Foundation asks anyone with knowledge of the incident to notify the Orlando Police Department.

The Pulse Nightclub massacre was the largest U.S. mass shooting in recent history until a gunman in Las Vegas killed 58 people the following year. The Pulse killer, Omar Mateen, was gunned down by police at the crime scene.