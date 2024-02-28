Arsons at Long Island power stations were cover for burglaries, say police

A series of fires at power stations on Long Island were intentionally set as a cover for a string of burglaries, according to police.

Frank Costa, 54, and Jon Pucci, 29, are accused of setting fires at three PSEG Long Island substations in the hopes of causing power outages that would distract law enforcement while the duo burglarized commercial businesses, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said.

A total of nine burglaries occurred, mostly at gas stations, between Aug. 20, 2023 and Feb. 9 of this year. Other targets included an Ideal Food Basket grocery store, a laundromat and a deli.

The fires were set in Terryville on Aug. 20, in Centereach on Sept. 16 and in Medford on Feb. 5.

Investigators located Costa and Pucci in Centereach on Feb. 10, at which time they discovered an ATM that had been stolen from a Shell gas station in Ridge the previous day.

“Money from the ATM was allegedly found in the defendants’ pockets after their arrest,” the district attorney’s office said.

Costa and Pucci were each hit with a laundry list of charges, including criminal possession of a weapon, nine counts of burglary, three counts of criminal mischief, one count of attempted burglary, criminal possession of stolen property and three counts of arson.

“These alleged criminal acts have not only caused extensive damage, but have also put the lives of Suffolk County residents and first responders at risk,” District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement. “I thank the Suffolk County Police Department for their thorough investigation of this case. Now, my office will ensure that these defendants are held accountable for their alleged extremely dangerous crimes.”

Pucci is due back in court on March 12 and Costa is due on March 19.