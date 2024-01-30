Art Acevedo's $271,000 job in Austin wasn't 'a distraction.' It was the problem.

How thoughtful of Art Acevedo. He didn’t want to be a distraction.

The backlash barely lasted for a news cycle before Austin’s former police chief walked away from the $271,000 assistant city manager job that thrust him back into the spotlight.

“While I continue to admire and support these leaders of the Austin community, it is clear that this newly created position has become a distraction from the critical work ahead for our city, the Austin Police Department, and the Austin Police Association,” Acevedo wrote Tuesday on social media.

And yes, it was wise for Acevedo to move on, considering the news of his return clearly irked half of the City Council, stunned the sexual assault survivors failed by his old police crime lab, riled the criminal justice reform advocates and plainly underwhelmed the Austin police officers’ union (“There is no doubt that Art Acevedo has a checkered past,” Austin Police Association Michael Bullock told my American-Statesman colleagues).

That said: Acevedo’s new job wasn’t a mere distraction.

It. Was. The. Problem.

It represented a failure of good government: Not only because Acevedo’s temporary gig came with a $271,000 salary placing it among the highest-paying roles at City Hall, but because the job seemed to be conjured out of nowhere, without an opportunity for other candidates to apply, created at the whim of interim City Manager Jesús Garza, when Austin already has an assistant city manager who oversees public safety.

Former Austin Police Chief Art Acevedo, shown here during a 2016 interview, was recently tapped for an assistant city manager role — then declined the job amid public backlash.

It represented an affront to sexual assault survivors: Not only because the number of untested rape kits grew during Acevedo’s decade as chief. But because those boxes reflected lives on hold, as victims tearfully described during 2016 city budget hearings how they felt the agony of waiting more than a year for the DNA samples from their assaults to be tested, and how they feared running into their attacker in the meantime, and how hard it was to heal without resolution.

And because we learned after Acevedo’s tenure that the Austin Police Department had improperly closed hundreds of rape cases over the years without making arrests, boosting its solved-crime statistics while offenders roamed free. The survivors who had sued Austin and Travis County officials over the mishandling of rape cases were days away from a long-overdue public apology when — surprise — Acevedo’s return was announced.

And at the risk of piling on: The problems at the police-run DNA crime lab under Acevedo’s watch affected cases beyond sexual assault. Just ask Billy Faircloth, who was released in 2022 after nearly a decade in prison after the courts found his assault conviction rested on faulty DNA analysis of a pack of cigarettes. His was one of hundreds of convictions reviewed by attorneys after problems with the Police Department’s DNA analyses came to light.

Which brings us to the present day. Austinites have spoken decisively — in protests after the deaths of George Floyd and Michael Ramos, and then at the ballot box — about the need for greater transparency and accountability in policing. The public rightly expects to be involved in these conversations.

Yet, as I noted a few months ago, Garza scrapped the previously promised national search for the next director of the Office of Police Oversight, simply naming his own pick to lead the agency that receives citizen complaints and provides feedback on policing practices. And now, at a time when Austin policing needs to move forward, Garza turned to his rearview mirror and tapped the old chief who left Austin more than seven years ago.

It represented a step in the wrong direction.

In his social media post explaining his decision to decline the assistant city manager position overseeing policing, Acevedo lamented the finger-pointing and blame game that “has caused us to take a step back instead of building a better path forward.”

“Unfortunately, politics and power struggles have hindered our efforts to create real positive improvements for the people of this city,” Acevedo wrote.

But respectfully: The problem wasn’t politics or power struggles.

The problem was Garza creating a job that never should have existed and filling it with a person who shouldn’t have been hired.

This short-lived debacle wasn’t “a distraction.” It deserved the public’s attention — and even with Acevedo leaving the picture, Austinites deserve better answers on how it all came to be.

Grumet is the Statesman’s Metro columnist. Her column, ATX in Context, contains her opinions. Share yours via email at bgrumet@statesman.com or via Twitter at @bgrumet. Find her previous work at statesman.com/news/columns.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Art Acevedo's new job wasn't 'a distraction.' It was the problem.