The art of activism: How Greta Thunberg's matter-of-fact way of speaking and taking action turned her into a global icon and Time's 'person of the year'

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Climate Strike Manhattan New York Greta Thunberg More

Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Greta Thunberg has become the face — and the voice — of climate change action. Now, she's been selected as Time's 2019 "person of the year."

The 16-year-old Swedish climate activist has a unique way with words. She's direct, unapologetic, at times emotional, but at once soft-spoken. Her activism, which began in August 2018 with small "School Strike for Climate" protests outside the Swedish parliament building in Stockholm, has turned into a global movement.

Here's how Thunberg's voice, demeanor, and demonstrations propelled her to worldwide prominence.

Thunberg is very deliberate with her words.

greta thunberg climate strike More

MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/Getty Images

Thunberg was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome when she was eight years old. While some commenters have ridiculed her for her condition, she has called it a "superpower."

Thunberg also has obsessive-compulsive disorder, ADHD, depression, and selective mutism, a condition she says causes her to "only speak when I think it's necessary."

Steve Silberman, author of Neurotribes: The Legacy of Autism and the Future of Neurodiversity, has argued that being on the autism spectrum has pushed Thunberg toward becoming a passionate activist. In October 2018, Thunberg told the New Yorker, "I have a special interest. It's very common that people on the autism spectrum have a special interest."

For Greta, that special interest is climate change. And although Thunberg has spoken during several climate events in the past year, she's introverted.

"It's hard to be the center of attention; I don't like that," Thunberg told the Atlantic. "I have to tell myself it's for a good cause. I am trying to say something with all this attention, to use my platform to do something good."

Thunberg presents herself transparently.

climate strike greta thunberg More

Jonathan Nackstrand/Getty Images

Unlike politicians, actors, and other media-trained personalities, Thunberg isn't trying to be anyone but herself. According to The Atlantic, that's what makes her so popular.

Thunberg's personality comes through in her direct, careful way of speaking. It comes through in her hair and her clothes — she wears a hoodie or t-shirt most often, and she usually goes with pigtails.

Another one of Thunberg's unique qualities is her age.

She is, truly, a teenager.

"Because we are so young, our perspective on the world, our perception of the world is so—is so, like, blank," she told The Atlantic. "We don't have that much experience. We don't say, Oh, we cannot change this because it's always been this way, which a lot of old people say. We definitely need that new perspective to see the world."