Art, animals, music offer fun and prizes at Sandusky County Fair

FREMONT - Nine-year-old Jerzie Fish of Fremont entered a handmade clay bowl in the Sandusky County Fair for one reason: her teacher told her it deserved to be on display.

“It was my art teacher,” Fish said of her Croghan Elementary School art teacher, Monique Pollick. “She took some of the students in her class to her garage, and we got to make clay art. She said, ‘You did so well that you should enter it in the fair.’”

Fish, who is a member of The Ropers 4-H club, was one of hundreds of 4-H members who entered everything from art and photography to baking and metalworking. Ten-year-old Lexie Hoffman of Gibsonburg, who is a member of the Rockin Wranglers 4-H club, spent Thursday evening walking around the fair with Fish. Hoffman won a third place ribbon for her southwest landscape drawing created with colored pencils.

A woman watches a chainsaw carving exhibition at the Sandusky County Fair on Thursday

“My mom says my cactus are really good. I’ve been drawing them for about two years,” Hoffman said. “I like to draw them because they’re just pretty.”

Five-year-old Maren Carpenter, 5, of Helena won a first place ribbon in the Pre-K Lego category for her Lego castle. She said it took her a long time to build it.

“I was trying to make it a store, then I took everything out and turned it into a castle,” she said.

Nine-year-old Jerzie Fish poses with the clay bowl she made, which is kept safely behind glass at the fair.

Maren also won a second place ribbon for a beach scene that she created out of clay.

“It’s a person lying at the beach on a beach towel. It has starfish and shells and trees, and she’s drinking iced tea,” Maren said. “My grandma gave me the idea.”

Her grandmother, Linda Carpenter, said Maren asked if she could make “a human.”

Maren Carpenter, 5, stands with the Lego castle that earned a first place ribbon at the fair.

“She wanted to make the human stand up, and that didn’t work, so they had to lie down. Then Maren came up with the idea for a beach scene,” Linda said.

Maren obviously caught the judge’s attention at the fair, but she also caught something a little wilder: a chicken. Maren won the chicken scramble on Wednesday evening.

“They let it go, and then I catched it with my hands by its wings so it couldn’t fly,” she said.

Mena Wylykanowitz, 17, is a member of No Limits, a small 4-H club out of Fremont. She completed two projects this year: Trail Riding and Let’s Start Cooking.

Mena Wylykanowitz, 17, won a second place ribbon for her Let’s Start Cooking 4-H project.

“My main thing this summer was spending time with my pony, Harry. We did a lot of trail riding this year,” Wylykanowitz said. “I’ve had him since I was 10. He was actually really green when we got him, so this year was about furthering his skills. We mostly went to White Star. It’s nice there.”

Wylykanowitz said her mother encouraged her to choose the Let’s Start Cooking project, which earned a second place ribbon.

“My mother thought that, since I’m getting closer to college, I should learn some cooking skills. Since I was little, my mom always cooked for me,” she said. “I definitely learned how to cook some things for myself. Now I can look at a recipe, and it sticks.”

Sgt. Pete Bush with the Fremont Police Department smiles as Blayne Shull, 10, reacts with laughter after testing impairment goggles that simulate vision when a person is drunk. “It felt weird. You see four of everything. I saw four of my hands,” Shull said.

Wylykanowitz’s cooking skills have helped her in real life already.

“This year, I picked up a cooking job,” she said. “I worked at Woody’s on the grill and on the end. I make burgers and chili dogs. One day, I had to fry an egg, and I thought, ‘I can do that.’”

The Sandusky County Fair continues through Sunday. On Sunday at 1 p.m., recording artist Georgette Jones, the daughter of George Jones and Tammy Wynette, will perform at the Log Cabin.

The Haywire Band performed at the Log Cabin on Thursday evening. Recording artist Georgette Jones, the daughter of country legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette, will perform at the Log Cabin on Sunday at 1 p.m.

