The art of a bad deal: A negotiations expert breaks down the everyday lessons we can learn from Trump's messy trade war with China

Amazon; Oliver Contreras/Getty; Greg Baker/Getty; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider





On the campaign trail, President Donald Trump vowed to use his background as a businessman to reshape foreign policy. But the president has had mixed success in negotiations since taking office.

Trump hasn't been able to persuade Congress to pass his renegotiated NAFTA agreement. He failed at holding one summit with North Korea, and has seemed to quickly take the side of Russian President Vladimir Putin on multiple issues, despite evidence from US intelligence advising him otherwise.

At August's G7 summit, Trump defended his refusal to meet China in the middle. "Sorry! It's the way I negotiate," he told reporters at the conference.

After a year of back-and-forth tariffs, Trump was finally able to secure a truce in December. Yet the president scrapped that deal within months, doubling the tariff rate and drawing the ire of 600 US companies. Just before the G7 summit with the world's most powerful heads of state, Trump put a 10% tariff on all remaining Chinese products and blamed his frustrations with Xi.

Economists argue that tariffs, or taxes on products brought in from other countries, could mean American consumers eventually pay more for common items like bikes and pet supplies, since companies have to make up for paying the higher import fees.

Read more: It's been more than a year since the US-China trade war started. Here's a timeline of everything that's happened so far.

Maurice Schweitzer, the author of "Friend & Foe: When to Cooperate, When to Compete, and How to Succeed at Both," is critical of the president's record so far.

"As a negotiator," the University of Pennsylvania professor says, "he's done a terrible job."

But it's not just a skill for world leaders. Whether asking a boss for more pay, a mortgage broker for a better rate, or a significant other for their buy-in on what series to stream next, bartering populates everyday life.

By studying how Trump's have gone awry, we can inform our ongoing and upcoming negotiations.

A negotiation isn't about winning.

trump merkel g7 summit More

Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung via Getty Images

Trump has repeatedly said his goal with China is to "win."

"From Bush 1 to present, our Country has lost more than 55,000 factories, 6,000,000 manufacturing jobs and accumulated Trade Deficits of more than 12 Trillion Dollars," Trump tweeted last year. "Bad Policies & Leadership. Must WIN again!"

But, Schweitzer says, the goal of a good negotiation should be less about winning in the short-term and more about understanding the long-term objectives. Both sides should ultimately feel good about the deal. Implying one side defeated the other won't make for the outcomes you're looking for.

"The best negotiators never talk about winning the negotiation," Schweitzer adds. "The goal of a negotiation like this is to think strategically about what is the long-term goal."

The risk: Negotiators that focus too much on winning over another party are in danger of deadlocking, or being unable to come to an agreement. This could lead one or both parties to abandon the deal altogether. Plus, if a negotiator is overly competitive, the other party may take offense and choose not to continue.

Come to the table with a plan at hand.