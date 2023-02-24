Art Basel Just Unveiled Its 2023 Switzerland Lineup. Here’s Who Going to Be There.
For its upcoming 2023 marquee edition in Switzerland, Art Basel has lined up 285 galleries from 36 countries and territories to show from June 15 to 18 at its longtime home, the Messe Basel, with preview days set to take place on June 13 and 14.
Of those 285 galleries, 21 have never before shown at Art Basel, the world’s top art fair. This year’s number of participants is on par with last year’s edition, which featured 289 exhibitors.
More from Robb Report
Florida Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Fake Andy Warhol Paintings
The Oldest Nearly Complete Hebrew Bible Could Fetch Up to $50 Million at Auction
Banksy's New Valentine's Day Mural Was Partly Removed Hours After Its Debut in a British Town
Among those first-timers, three galleries will be featured in the main Galleries section: Blank Projects (of Cape Town), Empty Gallery (Hong Kong) and Offer Waterman (London). They will join such enterprises as mega-galleries Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace and David Zwirner.
Other blue-chip outfits that will show at the fair include Sadie Coles HQ, Paula Cooper Gallery, Massimo De Carlo, Gladstone Gallery, Marian Goodman Gallery, Gallery Hyundai, Xavier Hufkens, Jenkins Johnson Gallery, David Kordansky Gallery, Kurimanzutto, Lehmann Maupin, Galerie Lelong & Co., Lisson Gallery, Matthew Marks Gallery, Victoria Miro, Thaddaeus Ropac, Jack Shainman Gallery, Templon and White Cube.
This edition of Art Basel marks the first under the leadership of Noah Horowitz, who was appointed CEO last October. In a statement, Horowitz said, “I am incredibly excited to welcome the international art community to Basel in June for another premier edition of our show and my first as the organization’s CEO. Ranging from bold contemporary positions to rare presentations by 20th-century icons, our Basel fair will once again reaffirm its pre-eminent position as a platform for discovery and encounters that drive the art world.”
In addition to the main galleries section, Art Basel also has three other sectors: Editions, comprising 10 galleries focused on printed and edition work; Feature, with 16 galleries (half of which are first-time participants) that will present art historically significant work; and Statements, with solo artist presentations by 18 galleries (10 of which will take part in the fair for the first time). The fair will also introduce the Kabinett section, already a part of its Hong Kong and Miami Beach fairs, to the main Basel fair; selected galleries present a specially curated section as part of Kabinett within their main booth.
Highlights in the Feature section include presentations for Belkis Ayón by David Castillo (of Miami), Senga Nengudi by Thomas Erben Gallery (New York) and Arthur Simms by Martos Gallery (New York). In the Statement section, New York’s Broadway gallery will present work by Sky Hopkina, Gaga (of Mexico City and Los Angeles) will show Karla Kaplun, and London’s Soft Opening will display work by Sin Wai Kin.
Additionally, Latifa Echakhch, who represented Switzerland at the 2022 Venice Biennale, will present a new site-specific work, as part of the fair’s Parcours section, which is curated by Samuel Leuenberger and will feature some 20 other works. For the piece, Echakhch will install a “sprawling superstructure situated in the Messeplatz will act as the backdrop for a series of live concerts and performances organized in collaboration with Luc Meier, director of La Becque Artist Residency,” according to a release.
The full exhibitor list can be found below:
Galleries
303 Gallery
New York
47 Canal
New York
A Gentil Carioca
Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo
Miguel Abreu Gallery
New York
Acquavella Galleries
New York, Palm Beach
Air de Paris
Romainville
Galería Juana de Aizpuru
Madrid
Andréhn-Schiptjenko
Paris, Stockholm
Antenna Space
Shanghai
Applicat-Prazan
Paris
The Approach
London
Art : Concept
Paris
Alfonso Artiaco
Napoli
Balice Hertling
Paris
von Bartha
København, Basel
galería elba benítez
Madrid
Bernier/Eliades
Athens, Brussels
blank projects
Cape Town
Daniel Blau
Salzburg, Munich
Blum & Poe
Tokyo, Los Angeles, New York
Marianne Boesky Gallery
New York
Tanya Bonakdar Gallery
Los Angeles, New York
Bortolami
New York
Galerie Isabella Bortolozzi
Berlin
BQ
Berlin
The Breeder
Athens
Ben Brown Fine Arts
Hong Kong, London, Palm Beach
Galerie Buchholz
Berlin, Cologne, New York
Cabinet
London
Campoli Presti
Paris, London
Canada
New York
Galerie Gisela Capitain
Berlin, Cologne
Cardi Gallery
Milan, London
carlier gebauer
Berlin, Madrid
Carlos/Ishikawa
London
Casas Riegner
Bogota
Galeria Pedro Cera
Lisbon
Cheim & Read
New York
Chemould Prescott Road
Mumbai
ChertLüdde
Berlin
Mehdi Chouakri
Berlin
Clearing
Brussels, Los Angeles, New York
James Cohan Gallery
New York
Sadie Coles HQ
London
Contemporary Fine Arts
Berlin
Galleria Continua
São Paulo, Beijing, La Habana, Boissy-le-Châtel,
Paula Cooper Gallery
New York, Palm Beach
Pilar Corrias
London
Galleria Raffaella Cortese
Milan
Galerie Chantal Crousel
Paris
Croy Nielsen
Vienna
Thomas Dane Gallery
London, Naples
MassimoDeCarlo
Hong Kong, Paris, Milan, London
Jeffrey Deitch
Los Angeles, New York
dépendance
Brussels
Di Donna
New York
Ecart
Geneva
Galerie Eigen + Art
Berlin, Leipzig
galerie frank elbaz
Paris
Empty Gallery
Hong Kong
Essex Street/Maxwell Graham
New York
Experimenter
Kolkata
Konrad Fischer Galerie
Berlin, Düsseldorf
Foksal Gallery Foundation
Warsaw
Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel
Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo
Fraenkel Gallery
San Francisco
Peter Freeman, Inc.
New York
Stephen Friedman Gallery
London
Frith Street Gallery
London
Gagosian
Hong Kong, Paris, Athens, Rome, Basel,
Galerie 1900-2000
Paris
Galleria dello Scudo
Verona
gb agency
Paris
Gladstone Gallery
Brussels, Roma, New York
Gomide & Co
São Paulo
Galería Elvira González
Madrid
Goodman Gallery
Cape Town, Johannesburg, London
Marian Goodman Gallery
Paris, London, New York
Galerie Bärbel Grässlin
Frankfurt
Gray
Chicago, New York
Alexander Gray Associates
Germantown, New York
Howard Greenberg Gallery
New York
Greene Naftali
New York
greengrassi
London
Galerie Karsten Greve
St. Moritz, Cologne, Paris
Cristina Guerra Contemporary Art
Lisbon
Galerie Michael Haas
Berlin
Hamiltons
London
Hauser & Wirth
Hong Kong, Ciutadella de Menorca, Gstaad, Sankt Moritz,
Hazlitt Holland-Hibbert
London
Herald St
London
Galerie Max Hetzler
Paris, Berlin, London
Hollybush Gardens
London
Edwynn Houk Gallery
New York
Xavier Hufkens
Brussels
Gallery Hyundai
Seoul
A arte Invernizzi
Milan
Taka Ishii Gallery
Tokyo
Bernard Jacobson Gallery
London
Alison Jacques
London
Galerie Martin Janda
Vienna
Catriona Jeffries
Vancouver
Jenkins Johnson Gallery
New York, San Francisco
JTT
New York
Annely Juda Fine Art
London
Kadel Willborn
Düsseldorf
Casey Kaplan
New York
Jan Kaps
Cologne
Karma International
Zürich
kaufmann repetto
Milan, New York
Sean Kelly
New York
Kerlin Gallery
Dublin
Anton Kern Gallery
New York
Kewenig
Berlin, Palma de Mallorca
Kiang Malingue
Hong Kong
Galerie Peter Kilchmann
Zurich
Galerie Knoell
Basel
David Kordansky Gallery
Los Angeles
KOW
Berlin
Andrew Kreps Gallery
New York
Galerie Krinzinger
Vienna
Nicolas Krupp
Basel
K-T Z
Berlin
Kukje Gallery
Busan, Seoul
kurimanzutto
Mexico City, New York
Labor
Mexico City
Galerie Lahumière
Paris
Landau Fine Art
Montreal, Meggen
Layr
Vienna
Simon Lee Gallery
Hong Kong, London
Lehmann Maupin
Seoul, London, New York
Tanya Leighton
Berlin, Los Angeles
Galerie Lelong & Co.
Paris, New York
LGDR
Paris, Hong Kong, London, New York
Galerie Gisèle Linder
Basel
Lisson Gallery
Shanghai, London, East Hampton, New York
Luhring Augustine
New York
Luxembourg + Co.
London
Kate MacGarry
London
Magazzino
Rome
Mai 36 Galerie
Zurich
Gió Marconi
Milan
Matthew Marks Gallery
Los Angeles, New York
Galerie Max Mayer
Düsseldorf
The Mayor Gallery
London
Fergus McCaffrey
New York, Tokyo, St Barthélemy
Galerie Greta Meert
Brussels
Anthony Meier Fine Arts
San Francisco
Galerie Urs Meile
Beijing, Lucerne
Mendes Wood DM
São Paulo, New York, Brussels
Mennour
Paris
Meyer Riegger
Berlin, Karlsruhe
Galleria Massimo Minini
Brescia
Victoria Miro
Venice, London
Mitchell-Innes & Nash
New York
Mnuchin Gallery
New York
Modern Art
London
The Modern Institute
Glasgow
mor charpentier
Bogotá, Paris
Jan Mot
Brussels
mother’s tankstation limited
Dublin, London
Galerie nächst St. Stephan
Vienna
Galerie Nagel Draxler
Berlin, Cologne, Munich
Richard Nagy Ltd.
London
Edward Tyler Nahem
New York
Helly Nahmad Gallery
New York
Galerie Neu
Berlin
neugerriemschneider
Berlin
Galleria Franco Noero
Turin
David Nolan Gallery
New York
Galerie Nordenhake
Berlin, Mexico City, Stockholm
Galerie Nathalie Obadia
Brussels, Paris
OMR
Mexico City
Galleria Lorcan O’Neill Roma
Rome, Venice
P.P.O.W
New York
Pace Gallery
Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, London,
Maureen Paley
Hove, London
Peres Projects
Berlin
Perrotin
Hong Kong, Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo, Seoul, New York
Petzel
New York
Galerie Francesca Pia
Zurich
Galeria Plan B
Berlin, Cluj
Gregor Podnar
Vienna
Galerie Eva Presenhuber
Zurich, New York
ProjecteSD
Barcelona
Galeria Dawid Radziszewski
Warsaw
Almine Rech
Brussels, Shanghai, Paris, London, New York
Reena Spaulings Fine Art
Los Angeles, New York
Regen Projects
Los Angeles
Rodeo
Pireas, London
Thaddaeus Ropac
Salzburg, Paris, Paris-Pantin, Seoul, London
Lia Rumma
Milan, Naples
Deborah Schamoni
Munich
Esther Schipper
Berlin
Galerie Rüdiger Schöttle
Munich
Galerie Thomas Schulte
Berlin
Sfeir-Semler Gallery
Hamburg, Beirut
Jack Shainman Gallery
New York
ShanghART Gallery
Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore
Sies + Höke
Düsseldorf
Sikkema Jenkins & Co.
New York
Skarstedt
Paris, London, East Hampton, New York
Skopia / P.-H. Jaccaud
Geneva
Société
Berlin
Galerie Pietro Spartà
Chagny
Sperone Westwater
New York
Sprovieri
London
Sprüth Magers
Hong Kong, Berlin, London, Los Angeles
Nils Stærk
Copenhagen
Galerie Gregor Staiger
Zurich
Stampa
Basel
Standard (Oslo)
Oslo
Galleria Christian Stein
Milan
Stevenson
Amsterdam, Cape Town, Johannesburg
Galeria Luisa Strina
São Paulo
Take Ninagawa
Tokyo
Templon
Brussels, Paris, New York
Galerie Thomas
Munich
Galerie Barbara Thumm
Berlin
Tokyo Gallery + BTAP
Beijing, Tokyo
Tornabuoni Art
Paris, Florence, Forte dei Marmi, Milan, Crans Montana
Travesía Cuatro
Guadalajara, Mexico City, Madrid
Galerie Tschudi
Zuoz
Tucci Russo Studio
Torino, Torre Pellice (Turin)
Galerie Georges-Philippe
Paris
Van de Weghe
East Hampton, New York
Vedovi Gallery
Brussels
Vielmetter Los Angeles
Los Angeles
Vitamin Creative Space
Beijing, Guangzhou
Galleri Nicolai Wallner
Copenhagen
Offer Waterman
London
Galerie Barbara Weiss
Berlin
Wentrup
Berlin-Charlottenburg, Hamburg
Michael Werner Gallery
Trebbin, London, New York
White Cube
Hong Kong, London
Barbara Wien
Berlin
Galerie Jocelyn Wolff
Romainville
Galerie Thomas Zander
Cologne
Zeno X Gallery
Antwerp
ZERO…
Milan
David Zwirner
Paris, Hong Kong, London, New York
Features
Gallery Name
Exhibition Spaces
Artist
acb
Budapest
Katalin Ladik
Galerie Carzaniga
Basel
Mark Tobey
David Castillo
Miami
Belkis Ayón
Company Gallery
New York
Colette Lumiere
Thomas Erben Gallery
New York
Senga Nengudi
Galerie Christophe Gaillard
Paris
Richard Nonas
Gajah Gallery
Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Singapore
I Gusti Ayu Kadek (IGAK) Murniasih
Garth Greenan Gallery
New York
Rosalyn Drexler
Pippy Houldsworth Gallery
London
Jacqueline de Jong
M77 Gallery
Milan
Maria Lai
Martos Gallery
New York
Arthur Simms
Millan
São Paulo
Ana Amorim
Michel Rein
Brussels, Paris
Piero Gilardi
Jacky Strenz
Frankfurt
Lynne Cohen
Galerie Bene Taschen
Cologne
Jamel Shabazz
Galerie Zlotowski
Paris
Sonia Delaunay
Statements
Gallery Name
Exhibition Spaces
Artist
Broadway
New York
Sky Hopinka
Chapter NY
New York
Stella Zhong
Cooper Cole
Toronto
Hangama Amiri
Bridget Donahue
New York
Satoshi Kojima
Gaga
Mexico City, Los Angeles
Karla Kaplun
Gypsum Gallery
Cairo
Hend Samir
Hua International
Beijing, Berlin
Gordon Hall
Jhaveri Contemporary
Mumbai
Hardeep Pandhal
LambdaLambdaLambda
Pristina
Brilant Milazimi
Laveronica arte contemporanea
Modica
Adelita Husni Bey
LC Queisser
Tbilisi
Tolia Astakhishvili
Madragoa
Lisbon
Jaime Welsh
Marfa’
Beirut
Raed Yassin
Kendra Jayne Patrick
Bern, New York
Sharona Franklin
sans titre
Paris
Agnes Scherer
SMAC Art Gallery
Cape Town, Johannesburg, Stellenbosch
Bonolo Kavula
Soft Opening
London
Sin Wai Kin
Simone Subal Gallery
New York
Baseera Khan
Best of Robb Report
The 10 Priciest Neighborhoods in America (And How They Got to Be That Way)
Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.