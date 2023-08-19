The art of blacksmithing
The art of blacksmithing
What are you excited to hear people mention?
Proof positive that a TV can be so much more than just a way to watch your favorite shows.
It's a universal truth that cheese is the best way to fool people into thinking you actually have your life together.
Snap up a set of zero-gravity chairs for over 50% off, a vintage-style bed at over $200 off and a portable AC unit from Black+Decker at 40% discount.
Photographing your car at night using long-exposure techniques is a captivating way to showcase the beauty, power, and elegance of your vehicle.
Marc Raibert founded the Leg Laboratory at CMU back in 1980. After moving homes to MIT in 1986, it became one of the most important research facilities in robotics. Central to that list is Gill Pratt, the MIT assistant professor of electrical engineering and computer science who served as lab director until 2001.
What would happen if this thinking were applied to metaverse-style virtual worlds? Certainly, with Apple's recent announcement of the launch of the Apple Vision Pro headset, there is renewed interest in the "metaverse," and investors appear to be coming back to startups in the sector amid this newly rebranded era of "spatial computing." Amid this renewed interest is VLGE, a France-based startup that has banked $4 million in funding from the likes of Venrex VC and L'Oréal.
Cohart, a social marketplace to discover, buy, sell and engage with art, raised over $4 million in funding. Kendall Warson and Shyevin S’ng started the company in February 2021 after meeting at an immersive art event and bonding over a discussion about creating the future of new art. No stranger to the intersection of art and technology, Warson was previously at Wonderspaces, where she was the first employee, and had built her own art curatorial company in Shanghai.
Gel manicures come with serious risks, but there are ways to lessen them if you're not keen on giving up the habit.
Filmmaker Charlie Ahearn goes deep inside the groundbreaking film as it celebrates its 40th anniversary.
New series documents how Northern Ireland narrowly avoided mass murder by a 1970s British heiress-turned-militant and her brazen aerial bombing scheme.
It's time to make travel a lot less stressful.
Justin Gaethje will face Dustin Poirier for the BMF title Saturday in the main event of UFC 291 in Salt Lake City. Gaethje said he's tried to modify his style to take less risks but still provide action-packed battles.
AI's been the top buzzword for tech companies this year — and, now, it's a hot topic on the picket lines amid Hollywood's first writer-actor strike in more than 60 years.
The art-pop provocateur also opens up about how "Talking Heads got past the initial stage of not moving whatsoever" onstage, once he realized that his "own quirky movements were OK."
The musical episode doesn't disappoint.
"Time to go find your local thrift shops ... This is sad."
Disney has countersued Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, marking the latest development in the back-and-forth saga that's plagued the media giant.
Director says the award-winning film still resonates with teens on TikTok today as it turns 20.
After Tana Mongeau ranted about a French wine tour guide on her podcast aptly titled "Cancelled," reports confirm that one of her sponsors is cutting ties with the show.