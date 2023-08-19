The art of blacksmithing

TechCrunch

What would happen if this thinking were applied to metaverse-style virtual worlds? Certainly, with Apple's recent announcement of the launch of the Apple Vision Pro headset, there is renewed interest in the "metaverse," and investors appear to be coming back to startups in the sector amid this newly rebranded era of "spatial computing." Amid this renewed interest is VLGE, a France-based startup that has banked $4 million in funding from the likes of Venrex VC and L'Oréal.