The art of climate change: This watercolorist wants to change the way we see the science and policy

Climate change and the solutions for adapting to it aren't usually pretty. But watercolor artist Nicole Kelner wants to change that. Kelner, who is based in New York City, has been creating her climate art for a little over a year. Kelner uses her crisp and vibrant style of painting to bring life to concepts ranging from carbon capture to kelp forests. These ideas and others like it can be hard for us to visualize. “People often get stuck by the doom and gloom of climate change or just ugly graphs or just chunks of text," Kelner said. "My art allows people to kind take a second and actually look at it because first they’re just looking at a pretty thing, but then they’re actually learning about climate change.”

View comments