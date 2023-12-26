Art connects Bedford couple living with husband's dementia

Philip and Wendy Watmough have exhibited some work at the Eagle Gallery in Bedford

A woman whose husband was diagnosed with early onset dementia in his 50s said she was still able to connect with him through his abstract art.

Philip Watmough was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2009 and now lives in a Bedford care home, aged 71.

His wife Wendy, 73, said art became one way for him to express his feelings when words "weren't so easy".

The couple have raised about £2,000 for Tibbs Dementia Foundation from two exhibitions where his pieces were sold.

Being able to create artwork at home during the Covid-19 lockdowns was a "godsend", said Mrs Watmough

Mrs Watmough said the couple met in 2007 in Devon and married two years later - the same year his dementia was diagnosed.

They moved to Bedford in 2011 to be closer to Mrs Watmough's daughter and grandchildren.

"We started a lovely life here in Bedford," she said.

"I still have a good life with Phil, but it's changed dramatically and it is quite a saddened life now."

Mrs Watmough said she remained proud of her husband, who has "always been a kind, happy, humorous man, although some of that has been lost"

The couple have been supported by Tibbs and have attended its art and music sessions.

During an art class she found her husband could be creative and "didn't have to think about it".

His work was "spontaneous, his colours and shapes would just hit the page", Mrs Watmough said.

Mrs Watmough proudly displays her husband's artwork in their home and regularly changes the work in the frames

"It was something that absorbed him. I could see he was getting a lot out of it, he was expressing himself.

"As words weren't so easy, I felt through his artwork he was getting something on to a piece of paper that was inside his mind.

"When you visit someone with dementia you have to fill that time with something. Either it's words, but with the art I get something out of it, we're connecting. It also gives him a sense of being in the moment."

Mr Watmough created one piece of work in memory of his dog, Daisy, when she passed away

Sarah Russell, the chief executive officer of Tibbs, said: "Dementia can be an isolating experience and finding a means of expression is so important.

"Many people see a diagnosis as leading to a succession of losses. Phil has proved that this doesn't have to be the case.

"With the right support and understanding, people can continue to leading fulfilling, creative and engaged lives beyond a diagnosis and enjoy new experiences, develop new skills and discover new talents."

Recent artwork by Mr Watmough showed how his creations had declined, his wife Wendy said

Mrs Watmough said: "We wouldn't have survived living so happily and as fully if it hadn't been for Tibbs."

