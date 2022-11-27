Art created to decorate £30m Birmingham flood defences

Children from Tame Valley Academy helped produce the artwork

A mural has been created which will be used to decorate walls as part of a £30m flood defence scheme.

The Bromford scheme aims to reduce the risk of flooding from the River Tame to more than 1,500 properties in Birmingham and Warwickshire.

The measures extend more than 4.5km from the River Rea, through Bromford and Castle Vale, and downstream to the M42 crossing at Water Orton.

The works on the right bank of the river are close to being completed.

The mural depicts the history of the area

These will be decorated with colourful artwork made with the help of artist Sajida Asid who has been working with schoolchildren and community groups.

"It has been truly wonderful working with the Bromford community of all ages," she said.

"Through our friendly discussions they have shared many stories of Bromford and talked about the history of the area, each from a personal perspective."

The works are predicted to help prevent £321m of flood damage and will also include tree planting and wildflower meadows on the right bank, said the Environment Agency.

